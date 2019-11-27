Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra welcome new member to the family ahead of first wedding anniversary, call him Gino. Watch

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have begun the countdown to their first wedding anniversary on December 1 and have welcomed a new member to their family - a dog who they have named Gino. Priyanka surprised Nick by letting the dog wake him up in the morning and shared the adorable video on Instagram, wishing him “happy almost anniversary baby.”

Priyanka can be seen tapping Nick to wake him up and captures his surprise as the dog climbs on the bed to show his love for the singer. She can be heard saying in the video that the dog is yet to be named and shared it with the caption, “so much cute in the same frame.”

Introducing the dog on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

“Back with my boys.. welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you most @diariesofdiana @nickjonas,” she wrote while also showing affection to her first dog, Diana Chopra.

The couple has also created an Instagram account for Gino, the same way they did for Diana. “I’m here. I’m home,” Gino’s first post on his personal account read. “We love you Gino,” The Sky Is Pink star commented on the post wherein Nick and his new pup can be seen cuddling.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot last year in twin wedding ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Nick’s entire family including his brother Joe Jonas and sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner took part in the lavish celebrations.

Priyanka was recently shooting for her next The White Tiger in Delhi. The film is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer Fahrenheit 451, will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

It also stars Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav. The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

