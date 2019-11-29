Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Thanksgiving celebrations with ‘too much food’. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 28) with husband Nick Jonas and family and friends in the US. Both the stars took to Instagram to share video clips from their party.

Priyanka shared close to three clips, giving us snapshots of the party -- the first one, showing the delicious array of food spread on a tastefully decorated table. The second, showed their pet dogs playing with each other. As the camera pans across the table, Priyanka can be heard declaring that ‘there’s too much food’. Next, a tight frame of Priyanka shows her mock scream.

Nick and Priyanka together.

Nick too shared clips from the dinner where he too gives a peek at the lavish dinner table. In another, Nick is with his wife Priyanka, as she declared in mock seriousness how ‘too much food has been consumed’.

Priyanka has been stationed in India for the last few weeks as she has been shooting for her Netflix film, The White Tiger. She was first in Delhi and then later in Mumbai. She returned to the US just in time for twin festivities, Thanksgiving and their first wedding anniversary.

Ahead of the anniversary, Priyanka also presented Nick a German shepherd puppy, Gino. Sharing a video, Nick wrote: “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.” An indulgent Priyanka wrote back, “Happy almost anniversary babu ur face..hilarious”.

Priyanka shared a lot of clips of food.

The White Tiger, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer Fahrenheit 451, will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from Priyanka and Rajkummar, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora. The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

