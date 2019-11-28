e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Rishi Kapoor says actors should focus on building minds: ‘Look at Ranveer, Vicky, my son. None of them have dole-shole’

Rishi Kapoor has one advice for young actors trying to make it big in Bollywood--‘Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting.’

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:44 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in The Body.
Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in The Body.(IANS)
         

From the time of his debut in 1970 with Mera Naam Joker to his upcoming release The Body, iconic actor Rishi Kapoor has lived his Bollywood career transforming from a child actor to a top star to a character artiste. In the course of his journey, he believes he has managed to stay relevant with time because he builds his mind as an actor, and not the body.

Asked what would be the one advice he would give to budding actors, Rishi told IANS: “These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don’t have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character.”

 

He added after a pause: “Okay, I maybe old, I do not inspire youngsters. But look at Ayushmann (Khurrana), Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Vicky (Kaushal) and -- I’m not taking his name because he is my son -- but Ranbir too is a talented actor! None of them have ‘dole-shole’ (muscles). Kyunki dole rahne se, kalakar nehi banoge. Bus gym mein paise phukega (Having muscles won’t ensure you will be an artist, you’ll only waste money in the gym). (Amitabh) Bachchan saab ko dekho (look at Mr Amitabh Bachchan), he did not have muscles. But even today, he is the original angry young man of Hindi cinema!”

Quite interestingly, Rishi changed his image from a romantic hero of films like Bobby, Khel Khel Mein to films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk. In Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, Rishi co-stars with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The film is slated to open on December 13.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

During his recent stay in the US for health treatment, Rishi says he got a chance to see how his films still hold relevance among the international audience. “When I got to know that they are interested in watching my films, I suggested around 10 titles, and 102 Not Out was one of them. The next morning a guy came to our place with flowers and a long handwritten emotional note. He couldn’t hold his tears because he said the film narrated the story of his life. He said that his son wants him to die fast so that he can get all the properties. He said that he is 82-years-old and his son does not even talk to him,” recalled Rishi.

“I realised cinema as a medium is so universal that it touches thousand of hearts. I felt bad for him, but I was moved by the power of cinema,” the actor concluded.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
Uddhav Thackeray rides rainbow coalition to take over as Maharashtra CM
Uddhav Thackeray rides rainbow coalition to take over as Maharashtra CM
Live | Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra CM, PM Modi tweets congratulations
Live | Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra CM, PM Modi tweets congratulations
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting crime
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting crime
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News