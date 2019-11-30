Happy anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Check out their 10 most romantic pics since the wedding

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple tied the knot one year ago at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in twin ceremonies, where they were joined by their families and closest friends.

Talking about how the two fell for each other, Nick recently said, “We met through a friend. We got connected first over text and we started talking for a while. It was about six months before we met up in person. We actually attended the MET Gala, a few years ago together and had a great time. We were just friends and our lives were taking us to different places.”

“We’ve known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that’s the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us,” he said about falling in love.

It was reported that Nick closed down an entire Tiffany’s store to pick up the perfect ring for her. Talking about it, he said, “All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany’s. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany’s and at that point, I just said, guys (his brother Kevin and Joe) , I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job.”

Priyanka and Nick now living their best and their most hectic lives together. Priyanka often travels to India for work while Nick recently wrapped up his Happiness Begins tour of the Jonas Brothers. Talking about how they manage to keep a work-life balance despite the busy schedule, she said, “It’s tough, but I’m glad I’m married to someone who understands my ambition and drive. It’s the thing he fell in love with me for, that’s what he says! For both of us, our professional lives are very, very important. We both come from a non-entitled background; our careers were not given to us. We both have worked damn hard to be where we are and have had a two-decade-long career each. We know what it takes to do what we do, and support each other.”

Priyanka currently has multiple projects in her kitty. She was shooting for The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao in Delhi recently and is now back in US to celebrate her wedding anniversary. Talking about the plans, Nick said in an interview, “Well, I don’t wanna say what we’re doing to celebrate because it’s a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn’t want the surprise to be spoiled.”

“We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. It’s been a crazy year. It’s flown by, it’s hard to believe it. John Varvatos was at our wedding, so he was there to be with us and it was a great couple days celebration. This year’s been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other,” he added.

