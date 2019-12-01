On Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s anniversary, Siddharth Chopra wishes them ‘infinite happiness’

bollywood

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating a year of their marriage on Sunday. On their first wedding anniversary, Siddharth Chopra wished his sister and brother-in-law “infinite happiness” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sharing a collage of the couple’s pictures, he wrote, “One year’s come n gone so quickly n so smoothly.. wish you guys a v v happy anniversary and many more moments to be made in this wonderful journey together. I love u both and wish you infinite happiness. Happy Anniversary @priyankachopra & @nickjonas. Much love to u both.”

Last week, Priyanka surprised Nick with an early anniversary present – a pup named Gino. The Jealous singer shared a video of them on Instagram and wrote, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Nick revealed that he was planning a romantic anniversary surprise for Priyanka. “Well, I don’t wanna say what we’re doing to celebrate because it’s a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn’t want the surprise to be spoiled,” he said.

Nick and Priyanka, whose love story started with a Twitter DM, got married after a whirlwind romance. In fact, it took him just three dates to realise that she was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

The couple got married in two different ceremonies – a Christian wedding (officiated by Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr) and a Hindu wedding - at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 last year. Their glamorous weddings were followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

