Katrina Kaif hails Shaheen Bhatt’s new book, says she misses ‘our dream team chats’, Alia Bhatt reacts

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:06 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has posted about Shaheen Bhatt’s new book, in which filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter has written about her struggles with depression. Shaheen’s sister and Katrina’s close friend, Alia Bhatt, has reacted to her post with a heart emojis.

Katrina, sharing a picture of the book cover, wrote in the caption, “What a incredibly brave thing to do to write this book , so heartbreakingly honestly written . You can feel every moment and every thought ....to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful .... p.s @shaheenb i miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon .... to everyone - this incredible book is available NOW.”

Katrina and Alia used to post pictures together frequently, but stopped doing so after Alia entered into a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina’s ex-boyfriend.

At the launch event of the book, titled I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier, Alia had broken down. She said, “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her. I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have.”

On World Mental Health Day, Alia had written a post for Shaheen on Instagram. Alia wrote, “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more