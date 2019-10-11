Alia Bhatt pens emotional note for sister Shaheen: ‘No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health’

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an emotional note for sister Shaheen Bhatt and stressed on the importance of family and friends as a strong support during the fight with mental illnesses. The actor also hailed her sister for her new initiative wherein she aims to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Posting a picture of Shaheen, Alia wrote, “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

Shaheen has started an initiative to support people struggling with mental illness. She wrote in a long post, “@herecomesthesunofficial #HereComesTheSun was born from a simple idea. The idea that we are not alone. None of us are alone in our struggles and journeys with mental health- we all have the same fears and we all hope for the same things. Here comes the sun is a friendly voice reminding you that you aren’t alone, it’s an effort to raise awareness about mental health, to start a conversation, and to help end the taboo and the stigma surrounding it. The first step to all of this is to just say hello our demons. So I’m starting off by saying Hello to my depression and anxiety.”

She also shared details about her own fight with depression and wrote, “The first time I felt it, I was twelve and approaching my 13th birthday. I thought that the niggling feelings of unease creeping up on me had to do with the fact that I had recently gained a lot of weight and was being teased for it at school. So,l spent 4 months starving myself and lost all the weight before my 13th birthday rolled around. Surprise surprise: not only did those painful, uneasy feelings stay put, they got worse with every passing day. I spent a lot of time oblivious and unaware that those feelings could be something more. I spent a lot time in denial when I learned they were something more.”

“And then, I spent even more time angry and bitter because depression was the big, scary monster under my bed that was ruining my entire life. But here’s the thing about monsters: they can only live in the dark. If you turn on the light you’ll see that what you thought was a monster, isn’t a monster at all. And the way you turn on the light is by acknowledging it and talking about it. So, I turned on the light, poked my head under the bed and said “Hello” to my monster. That simple act has changed how I deal with every bad day that has come since. It didn’t magically fix me - I’m in the midst of a depressive episode as I write this - but at least I no longer spend all my time and energy avoiding the elephant in the room. With my energy refocused I can spend time on what’s important - looking after myself. Now, I just take each day as it comes, secure in the knowledge that there’s nothing hiding under my bed - except maybe one of my cats. #HelloAnxiety #HelloDepression,” Shaheen added.

Mahesh Bhatt had earlier talked about Shaheen’s depression and told IANS, “My daughter Shaheen, Alia’s elder sister, she, at the age of 16 discovered finally that she is suffering from clinical depression. In October, she is launching her own memoir in which she has talked about the kind of struggle she has gone through in that phase.” Shaheen has also often spoken about fighting the illness and even wrote an article for Vogue on the subject.

