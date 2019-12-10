Shweta Basu Prasad ends marriage after an year, announces separation with Rohit Mittal: ‘Some things are just best left unfinished’

bollywood

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad has announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal after one year of marriage. She got married in December last year.

In a post shared on Instagram late Monday, Shweta wrote, “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

Shweta tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rohit as per Hindu traditions on December 13, 2018 in Pune in the presence of family and friends.

She shot to fame as a child actor in popular television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She also featured in the show Karishma Kaa Karishma. She returned to the small screen by bagging the lead role in the TV show, Chandra Nandini. She has also had a stint in films and has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films. Her last film was Varun Dhawan’s sister-in-law in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

