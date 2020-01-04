e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Salman Khan and makers for not punishing Sidharth Shukla, potraying Asim Riaz as negative

Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Salman Khan and makers for not punishing Sidharth Shukla, potraying Asim Riaz as negative

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla often locks horns with contestants inside the house and gets abusive, sometimes even hurts them. However, he has rarely been punished for his behaviour on the show.

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2020 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla
         

In his ten years as the host of Bigg Boss, Bollywood star Salman Khan has often been slammed for taking the wrong side while talking about fights inside the house and this year, he has been accused of protecting TV actor Sidharth Shukla.

The latest was when Sidharth had yet another altercation with Asim Riaz and they dragged each other’s fathers in the ugly exchange. Soon after Friday’s episode ended, fans of the show and Asim were all over Twitter, slamming the show makers as well as Salman for not ever taking Sidharth to task.

Even actor and former contestant Koena Mitra tweeted a video of Asim and Sidharth’s fights and wrote, “Take a bow.... Makers!! Apparently, A Role Model, Idol.... Hero!! Aur kitna girogey???”

 

“#SalmanKhan are you sold out to @mnyshaand @ColorsTV channel??? The nation wants to know why you’re behaving like a KATTHPUTLI of @EndemolShineIND team? You’re losing all your respect, credibility and love you’ve earned. #StopPortrayingAsimNegative @BeingSalmanKhan,” an angry fan tweeted.

 

“When did Salman react to the way Siddharth abuses most of the time about asim’a father? When has he bashed badly for all the wrong things Siddharth has done or said? NEVER. #asimriazwinninghearts,” wrote an Asim fan.

Another one tweeted, “#AsimRaiz ne bol diya baap to bada mudda ban gaya hadd ho gai mtlb abb to baiseness ki bhi q itna lamba show chalre ho bnd kro ye sab or #SidharthShukla ko tropy do or khatm kro show ko bus #SalmanKhan sir se to ye umeed bikul nahi ti dil tod diya unhone apne fans ka.”

“One Question: Why did #SalmanKhan not react when #SiddharthShukla insulted #AsimRiaz and his father!! Guess even Salman is like #AartiSingh as she erupted like a volcano. Are we for real here!! #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV #BB13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan,” one user wrote.

 

Also read: Sushmita Sen wishes boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday, calls him her ‘rohmance with life’. See pics

Sharing a video of one of the fights, Asim’s brother Umar had tweeted, “Clld my dad and askd wht do u think about sid abusing u all the time? He replied whenever he talks i mute my tv coz that man does nothing but talk evil. I said do u wanna go in family week and face him and cee how he reacts, replied i got better things to do.’”

Last week, Asim and Sidharth were engaged in yet another ugly fight and Sidharth abused Asim’s father, once again. During a task, Asim and Sidharth fought when Sidharth called him a ‘crybaby’ and Asim responded with “tera baap hoga crybaby”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
No posters, banners allowed during India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Guwahati
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News