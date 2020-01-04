Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Salman Khan and makers for not punishing Sidharth Shukla, potraying Asim Riaz as negative

tv

In his ten years as the host of Bigg Boss, Bollywood star Salman Khan has often been slammed for taking the wrong side while talking about fights inside the house and this year, he has been accused of protecting TV actor Sidharth Shukla.

The latest was when Sidharth had yet another altercation with Asim Riaz and they dragged each other’s fathers in the ugly exchange. Soon after Friday’s episode ended, fans of the show and Asim were all over Twitter, slamming the show makers as well as Salman for not ever taking Sidharth to task.

Even actor and former contestant Koena Mitra tweeted a video of Asim and Sidharth’s fights and wrote, “Take a bow.... Makers!! Apparently, A Role Model, Idol.... Hero!! Aur kitna girogey???”

“#SalmanKhan are you sold out to @mnyshaand @ColorsTV channel??? The nation wants to know why you’re behaving like a KATTHPUTLI of @EndemolShineIND team? You’re losing all your respect, credibility and love you’ve earned. #StopPortrayingAsimNegative @BeingSalmanKhan,” an angry fan tweeted.

“When did Salman react to the way Siddharth abuses most of the time about asim’a father? When has he bashed badly for all the wrong things Siddharth has done or said? NEVER. #asimriazwinninghearts,” wrote an Asim fan.

Another one tweeted, “#AsimRaiz ne bol diya baap to bada mudda ban gaya hadd ho gai mtlb abb to baiseness ki bhi q itna lamba show chalre ho bnd kro ye sab or #SidharthShukla ko tropy do or khatm kro show ko bus #SalmanKhan sir se to ye umeed bikul nahi ti dil tod diya unhone apne fans ka.”

“One Question: Why did #SalmanKhan not react when #SiddharthShukla insulted #AsimRiaz and his father!! Guess even Salman is like #AartiSingh as she erupted like a volcano. Are we for real here!! #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV #BB13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan,” one user wrote.

Sharing a video of one of the fights, Asim’s brother Umar had tweeted, “Clld my dad and askd wht do u think about sid abusing u all the time? He replied whenever he talks i mute my tv coz that man does nothing but talk evil. I said do u wanna go in family week and face him and cee how he reacts, replied i got better things to do.’”

Last week, Asim and Sidharth were engaged in yet another ugly fight and Sidharth abused Asim’s father, once again. During a task, Asim and Sidharth fought when Sidharth called him a ‘crybaby’ and Asim responded with “tera baap hoga crybaby”.

