Bigg Boss 13: Astrologer tells Rashami Desai about fate of her relationship, asks Shehnaaz Gill to take her own decisions

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:30 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are set to get a surprise in the upcoming episode as an astrologer, Prem, entered the house to predict their future. The makers have shared a new episode where he can be seen advising contestants about relationships and their strategies.

The astrologer tells Paras Chhabra about a big change in his relationship. The TV actor is believed to be in a relationship with Akanksha Puri in real life. However, he claims to have an inclination towards fellow housemate Mahira Sharma and the two continue to be ‘a couple’ in the house.

Another video shows the two having a fun chat when Mahira slaps Paras in excitement. Paras gets upset and makes it clear that he doesn’t like anyone slapping him as his self respect comes first for him.

The astrologer tells Rashami Desai that any relationship or commitment during this time can affect her life and her career adversely. The actor has confessed her love for Arhaan Khan who was recently evicted from the house for the second time.

The astrologer also advises Shehnaaz Gill to take her own decisions. A surprised Shehnaaz even reacts, “Achha” in the promo. He also tells Sidharth Shukla about many people breaking his trust in the past.

However, it was Shehnaaz’s reaction which left her fans in splits. A fan wrote, “Saare chup karke sun rhe h... But Sana to Sana h. Sana be like, ‘Acchaaa’.” Another commented, “Sana ka expression acha.”

The makers shared another promo which showed Bigg Boss asking contestants to vote for or against Madhurima Tuli to make her the new captain of the house. Since the latest task couldn’t be completed, Bigg Boss is expected to make convener Madhurima the new captain. While Rashami and Shefali Bagga showed their support for Madhurima; Paras, Mahira and Shehnaaz called her not worthy of becoming the captain.

