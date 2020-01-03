Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai touches Mahira Sharma’s feet after ugly fight, viewers ask ‘where are your etiquettes’

tv

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 11:17 IST

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a strange moment in the latest episode as Rashami Desai went on to touch Mahira Sharma’s feet after an ugly fight. The two had an argument after Mahira heard Rashami talking about her to Vishal Aditya Singh.

Rashami had used a bad word ‘ga***ch’ for Mahira, which was overheard by the latter. Mahira lost her cool and accused her of backbiting her. She even called Rashami “an aunty.” Rashami went on to touch her feet and told her that she wasn’t talented enough to hurt people or speaking ill of them. Mahira also accused her of being sweet in front of people and then bad-mouthing them behind their back.

Many viewers called Mahira Sharma the most irritating contestant in the house. Requesting the channel to have mercy on them, a viewer wrote, “Mahira Sharma you deserve the most irritating personality Award. Itna irritating koi kaise ho skta hai yaar !!@BiggBoss Raham kr do yaar.. Ab aur nhi sun skte is #MahiraKaun ko.. Mere kaan dard kr rhe hain.. Bakhsh do humein (How can anyone be so irritating. We can’t take it any more. Please have mercy on us)”. Another tweeted, “Mahira Sharma has been so irritating from very first day. Talks rubbish whenever she opens her mouth. @TheRashamiDesai you did well because there is no use of getting into argument with her..”

Speaking in support of Rashami, a viewer said, “I never saw an irritating girl like her. A woman who is older than her is touching her feet and she is standing still. Like kahan gayi aapki tehzeeb madam? (Where are your etiquettes madam?).” One more Twitter user wrote, “Mahira is super annoying! So weird she is nominated and its her after effect of being nominated ! Wish she gets out this week !”

However, Mahira’s fans soon came out in her support and praised her for confronting Rashami. A fan wrote, “More like #MahiraSharma was audience voice today! Totally exposed #RashmiAunty Said everything what she does to #SidharthShukla Each and every word was gold! Sid we love you.”

