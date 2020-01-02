Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga instigate Shehnaaz Gill to end her friendship with Sidharth Shukla

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a close bond with each other but it seems their housemates are now on a mission to break their friendship. Shehnaaz has even confessed her love for him and continues to woo him with her cute antics.

The makers have now shared a promo of the upcoming episode which shows how the housemates are trying to manipulate her and create a rift between the two. The video shows Vishal Aditya Singh telling Shehnaaz how Sidharth criticises her behind her back. Shefali Bagga asks her why she continues to take insults from Sidharth. Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are also seen talking about them in another corner of the house.

Their fans were furious to learn about the new development and came out in support of them. A fan wrote, “We don’t care what other housemates are trying to do to break #SidNaaz . Only thing we know that no one can break this bond as its pure, different and not even Sid and Sana.” Another said, “The main reason why shefali and vishal saying this thing? Because #SidharthShukla allowed them to talk like this! He insults her every time in front of enemies! Shehnaaz Gill Waise akele hi kafi hai! She isn’t part of any group .”

We don't care what other housemates are trying to do to break #SidNaaz . Only thing we know that no one can break this bond as its pure, different and not even Sid and Sana pic.twitter.com/MH9gxEZJgv — Simmo🇦🇺 (@simranuppal911) January 2, 2020

There were also many viewers who want Sidharth and Shehnaaz to split. Accusing Sidharth of babysitting Shehnaaz, a viewer wrote, “Main To Bolti Hun HO Jaye MANIPULATE..I WISH Ho Jaye Alag (I wish they separate) #Sidharth Se.. Wese Bhi Sare Din Uski BABYSITTING Karta Rehta hn.”

In the latest episode, Shehnaaz was seen confessing, “I need him and I love him. I need a man like him.” Arti Singh was seen counselling the two and asked Sidharth what he likes in Shehnaaz. He replied, “nothing and everything”. On being asked if he will take the pain to trave to Mohali to meet her, he said, “No, because she will come to Mumbai.”

