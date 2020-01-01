e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets cozy with Jasmin Bhasin as they welcome New Year

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets cozy with Jasmin Bhasin as they welcome New Year

Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin enjoyed a cozy dance inside the house as they celebrated the New Year’s eve.

tv Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jasmin and Sidharth have worked together on a TV show that also featured Rashami Desai.
TV actors Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin were seen getting cozy on the dance floor as they welcomed the New Year inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss organised a party for the housemates but that too was part of a task.

Divided in two teams, the contestants had to make sure that guests are part of their team’s party and do not attend their opponent’s party. The first one to enter the house were Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta. The cast members of other shows including Nimrat Kaur and Avinesh Rekhi from Choti Sarrdaarni, Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja from Vidya, Mahima Makhwana and Akshit Sukhija from Shubharambh and Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria from Naagin joined the party.

Sidharth was extremely elated to see Jasmin and started cheering ‘Bhasin, Bhasin’ as soon as she entered. The duo danced in a corner and Sidharth was also heard humming the songs while grooving to the music. Jasmin claimed that they were having their own party, adding that she was impressed that Sidharth could remember the lyrics.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans: ‘May the future be kind to all of us’, sons Aryan and AbRam turn red chillies for New Year bash, see pics

Jasmin has supported Sidharth throughout his stint on the show. Speaking about allegations against him, she had recently said, “Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn’t right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show. He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami plays the game wisely.”

Earlier, Jasmin entered the house and Sidharth was visibly delighted to see her. Sidharth asked Jasmin to clarify Rashami’s claim that he used to favour Jasmin, who then asked both Rashami and Sidharth to let bygones be bygones and focus on the game. She had also confessed that she is jealous of Shehnaaz Gill as she shares a strong bond with Sidharth, something similar to what she has shared with him in the past.

During her numerous fights with Sidharth on the ongoing reality show, Rashami has often claimed that Sidharth used to misbehave on sets of their TV show in which they worked together. She also claimed he often abused her and came late to the shootings.

TV News