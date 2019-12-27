Bigg Boss 13: Jasmine Bhasin says Sidharth Shukla can never misbehave with a woman, slams Rashami Desai

tv

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 11:10 IST

Naagin actor Jasmine Bhasin, who is also a good friend of Sidharth Shukla, has slammed Rashami Desai once again for targeting him. Sidharth and Rashami worked together on Dil Se Dil Tak earlier and are now co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Jasmine said, “Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn’t right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show. He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami plays the game wisely.”

Also read: Actor Kushal Punjabi dies at the age of 37, Karanvir Bohra says ‘your demise has shocked me’

Earlier this week, Jasmine entered the Bigg Boss house and Sidharth was delighted to see her. Rashami also greeted Jasmine but gave her a cold shoulder. Reopening a few chapters from the past, Sidharth asked Jasmine to clarify Rashami’s claim that he used to favour Jasmine. She then asked both Rashami and Sidharth to let bygones be bygones and focus on the game.

Jasmine also confessed that she is jealous of Shehnaaz as she shares a strong bond with Sidharth, something similar to what she has shared with him in the past.

During her numerous fights with Sidharth on the ongoing reality show, Rashami has often claimed that Sidharth used to misbehave on sets of the TV show they worked together on. She also claimed he often abused her and came late to the shootings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more