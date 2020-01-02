Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty return home from their New Year vacations. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:24 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities had flown to Switzerland and other picturesque locations to ring in the New Year. Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli returned home from the Alps whereas actor Athiya Shetty came back from her Thailand vacation with cricketer and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. All four were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seen at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sharing a picture on Instagram on his Instagram stories before they left for home, Virat wrote, “Taking flights back home make us smile.” Virat and Anushka had also wished their fans on the New Year. Sharing a picture of herself posing amid the snow-covered mountains, Anushka wrote, “’Within you is the light of a thousand suns’ - Robert Adams #2020.” They also shared a video to wish their fans “Happy New Year”.

Anushka and Virat had bumped into Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland. The three couples had a lot of fun in the snow and partied together on the New Year’s eve. A group picture of all of them decked up for the celebrations was shared by Anushka on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Athiya and Rahul were found to be twinning in black and white at the airport. The two welcomed the New Year with their friends in Thailand. A picture of them having fun with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique had surfaced online.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul with their friends in Thailand.

Rahul had also shared a picture of them acting goofy in a telephone booth. He had captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad....?”, taking a leaf out of Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s film, Hera Pheri. Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty had dropped laughing emojis as their reaction to the picture. Rahul’s team members Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan also left comments on his Instagram post.

