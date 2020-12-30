Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul enjoy New Year getaway in Thailand with friends. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:38 IST

Actor Athiya Shetty is enjoying a holiday in Thailand with her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul and their friends, including actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique. Pictures of the rumoured lovebirds chilling with their squad have surfaced online.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seem to be having a whale of a time with their friends in Thailand.

Just a few days ago, Rahul set tongues wagging when he shared a picture with Athiya. The picture featured the two at a telephone booth and made a reference to the blockbuster Hera Pheri, starring the actor’s father Suniel Shetty. “Hello, devi prasad....?” the photo was captioned.

Suniel commented on the picture with laughing emojis, as did Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty. Rahul’s team members Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan also left comments on his Instagram post.

Reports suggest that Athiya and Rahul have been in a relationship since February. Designer Vikram Phadnis seemed to have let the cat out of the bag in August when he teased the actor on Instagram. On one of her posts in August, he commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” Athiya replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

Vikram then commented, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he later deleted the comment.

Vikram Phadnis fuelled rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship with his comments on her Instagram post.

Rahul was earlier linked to Athiya’s close friend Akansha as well. However, when he was asked to comment on the same, he told Bombay Times, “Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.”

On being prodded about his relationship status, he said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more