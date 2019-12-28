e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty poses with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, dad Suniel Shetty reacts to picture

Athiya Shetty poses with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, dad Suniel Shetty reacts to picture

Actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to a new picture of his daughter, posing with her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2019 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for several months.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for several months.
         

A new Instagram picture of actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has fuelled dating rumours once again. The rumoured couple has often shared pictures together on social media.

On Saturday, the cricketer took to Instagram to share the picture, which shows the two inside a phone booth. Rahul is holding an old-school receiver, while Athiya can be seen laughing next to him. The caption is a reference to the film Hera Pheri: “Hello, devi prasad....?”

The post got reactions from not only cricketer Hardik Pandya, who called the two ‘cuties’, but also from Athiya’s dad, actor Suniel Shetty, who commented with a series of laughing emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

Hello, devi prasad....?

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on

In November, Athiya received a birthday wish from Rahul. “Happy birthday @athiyashetty,” Rahul wrote alongside a picture. He even posted a monkey emoji with it. Reacting to the photo, Athiya shared multiple black hearts for him.

 

View this post on Instagram

oh, happy day 🎈

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Rumours of their relationship began when fashion designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about Rahul on Instagram in August. Athiya had put up a motivational message on Instagram which read-- ‘Trust the timing of your life.’ Phadnis commented: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” To which, Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

In a Bombay Times interview, the cricketer refused to confirm his relationship status and said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.” Athiya was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
PSB health restored, 13 banks report profit, says Nirmala Sitharaman
PSB health restored, 13 banks report profit, says Nirmala Sitharaman
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news