Athiya Shetty gets a birthday wish from rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. See their pic

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:30 IST

Actor Athiya Shetty celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday and received a tonne of wishes from her friends and fans on social media. However, one particular birthday wish stood out from the rest.

Her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul wished Athiya with a precious, unseen picture of the two on Instagram. In the photo, the two are seen sitting at a diner, smiling over a conversation. The photo is clicked from outside the restaurant, through glass. Athiya had earlier shared a solo picture of herself from the same day in July on Instagram.

“Happy birthday @athiyashetty,” Rahul wrote with the picture. He even posted a monkey emoji with it. Reacting to the photo, Athiya shared multiple black hearts for him.

Rumours of their relationship took wings when fashion designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about him on Instagram in August. Athiya had put up a motivational message on Instagram which read-- ‘Trust the timing of your life.’ Phadnis commented: “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” To which, Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

Phadnis still did not give up. He continued, “I will complain to the UMPIRE !! @athiyashetty and once your WICKET is gone ... it’s back to the pavilion !!!”

“Am sure !!!! @athiyashetty !!! What about the timing btw !!!!!!!!” he went on.

Rahul was earlier linked to Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. On being asked about it, Rahul told Bombay Times in an interview, “Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.”

He refused to confirm his relationship status and said, “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

Athiya will soon be seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Set in Bhopal, it is about a young NRI-obsessed bride and a desperate groom. Athiya will be seen essaying role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a groom with a green card. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film will release on November 15. It also features Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

