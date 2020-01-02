Hardik Pandya, fiancee Natasa Stankovic return from Dubai post romantic engagement on New Year. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:11 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and fiance Natasa Stankovic, who got engaged in Dubai on Wednesday, returned from Dubai on Thursday. The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours.

Natasa was in a red velvet track suit while Hardik was in a printed shirt and black trousers. The two were also accompanied by Hardik’s brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, who too had flown to Dubai to ring in the New Year.

Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hardik surprised his fans on January 1 when he posted a picture with Natasa, showing the two holding hands during a party. It was followed by pictures and videos from their engagement after a few hours. Hardik posted pictures of him and Natasa from the romantic proposal on Instagram and captioned it, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Even Hardik’s team mates and friends were surprised by his sudden engagement. Extending best wishes to the newly-engaged couple, Team India captain Virat Kohli commented on Hardik’s post, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless”.

Natasa too posted glimpses of the engagement which took place on a yacht. She wrote in the caption, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.” Her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, who participated with her on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 last year also dropped several heart emojis in his reaction to the post.

Natasa shot to fame when she featured in Badshah’s music video, DJ Waley Babu. She soon became a household name after appearing as a contestant on reality show, Bigg Boss 8. After her stint on Nach Baliye where she and ex-boyfriend Aly Goni went on to be third runner-ups, Natasa appeared alongside Emraan Hashmi in the special dance number Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded in the film, The Body.

