Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli click each others’ pics on Swiss vacation, cricketer says ‘How can I not love this cute thing’

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:47 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making us so jealous of their Swiss vacation. On Tuesday, Virat took to social media to share a handsome new portrait of himself, clicked by his wife. He also showed his fans how he returned the favour.

“No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma,” he captioned it. The photo shows Virat sitting in a diner with Anushka on the other side of the lens. Virat has a brooding expression on his face, which is washed with the bright sun of the Alps.

Upon his turn, he clicked an adorable photo of Anushka making a pout. “How can I not love this cute thing,” he captioned it. Anushka is seen in a black jumper with a yellow beanie.

Virat and Anushka’s fans showered them with compliments. “You both are goals,” wrote one fan. “Hotness overloaded man,” wrote another. “That look is killing me,” read another comment.

Recently, Virat and Anushka bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland. A selfie of the two couples went viral on social media. The pic, shared on Instagram, shows the four celebrities posing happily in the snow.

“Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88,” Anushka wrote. Sharing the same photo, Varun captioned: “mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”

Not just Virat and Anuska, Varun also bumped into the Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena in Switzerland. Sharing a cute photo with the two sisters posing with Varun in between, Karisma Kapoor wrote on Instagram: “See who we met! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays”.

Anushka and Virat have been in Switzerland since earlier this week. Anushka has been sharing pictures of the snow-capped mountains and trees from their vacation. Recently, Virat shared pictures of the two enjoying a sunny day in the snow as well.

