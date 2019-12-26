Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla abuses Asim’s dad again, Twitter demands his eviction

tv

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:24 IST

TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, has had more than a few violent episodes inside the house and his recent fights with co-contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz have left many infuriated, including actor Gauahar Khan and producer Sandip Sikand. Salman Khan had also addressed the fight with Rashami in the weekend episode.

Asim and Sidharth were recently engaged in yet another ugly fight where Sidharth abused Asim’s father. This is not the first instance when he used derogatory language for Asim’s father given his habit of bringing in family and parents during fights with other contestants.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with her son Arhaan at family Christmas bash, see pics

In a series of tweets, Sandip demanded that Sidharth should be evicted from the show. “Bigg boss 13 is a JOKE !! I think even if Sidharth Shukla kills someone in the house, he would be justified and made to look like a hero ! SHAME !! #BiggBoss13 #EvictSidharthShukla. Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim,” he tweeted.

Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim 👍🏼 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019

Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim 👍🏼 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019

This year its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole - no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019

Sandip also wrote, “This year its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole - no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss.”

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz, who has been following the show religiously and has voiced his opinions in the past, also tweeted his anger over the incident. “#sid abusing #asim again on his father is so cheap. This guy needs counselling! A respectable man would never behave like that! #bb13 #asimriaz #ISupportAsim,” he wrote.

#sid abusing #asim again on his father is so cheap. This guy needs counselling! A respectable man would never behave like that! #bb13 #asimriaz#ISupportAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 25, 2019

Twitter was flooded with comments against Sidharth. One fan wrote, “#SidharthShukla AGAIN abused #AsimRiaz’s parents! And there are people in the house supporting this! I’ve actual tears in my eyes. Atleast leave family out of this. All those people supporting this psycho maniac are crazy as well. #EvictSidharthShukla.”

A few fans of the show were even upset with host Salman Khan. “#ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss #ShameOnBiggBoss for being biased.. @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan was known for his honest and bold statements / decisions.. Bhaijaan losing his dignity by supporting irrespective mindless in human.. @sidharth_shukla,” wrote one.

Follow @htshowbiz for more