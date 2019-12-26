e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla abuses Asim’s dad again, Twitter demands his eviction

Bigg Boss 13: Producer Sandip Sikand added his voice to many of the fans when he said Sidharth Shukla’s violent behaviour goes unpunished inside the house.

tv Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Former friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been at loggerheads for more than a month now.
TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, has had more than a few violent episodes inside the house and his recent fights with co-contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz have left many infuriated, including actor Gauahar Khan and producer Sandip Sikand. Salman Khan had also addressed the fight with Rashami in the weekend episode.

Asim and Sidharth were recently engaged in yet another ugly fight where Sidharth abused Asim’s father. This is not the first instance when he used derogatory language for Asim’s father given his habit of bringing in family and parents during fights with other contestants.

Hindustantimes

In a series of tweets, Sandip demanded that Sidharth should be evicted from the show. “Bigg boss 13 is a JOKE !! I think even if Sidharth Shukla kills someone in the house, he would be justified and made to look like a hero ! SHAME !! #BiggBoss13 #EvictSidharthShukla. Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim,” he tweeted.

 

 

 

Sandip also wrote, “This year its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole - no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss.”

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz, who has been following the show religiously and has voiced his opinions in the past, also tweeted his anger over the incident. “#sid abusing #asim again on his father is so cheap. This guy needs counselling! A respectable man would never behave like that! #bb13 #asimriaz #ISupportAsim,” he wrote.

 

Twitter was flooded with comments against Sidharth. One fan wrote, “#SidharthShukla AGAIN abused #AsimRiaz’s parents! And there are people in the house supporting this! I’ve actual tears in my eyes. Atleast leave family out of this. All those people supporting this psycho maniac are crazy as well. #EvictSidharthShukla.”

A few fans of the show were even upset with host Salman Khan. “#ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss #ShameOnBiggBoss for being biased.. @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan was known for his honest and bold statements / decisions.. Bhaijaan losing his dignity by supporting irrespective mindless in human.. @sidharth_shukla,” wrote one.

