Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee won’t return, Vikas Gupta exits show?

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:19 IST

Bigg Boss 13 “mastermind” Vikas Gupta, who entered the show after Devoleena Bhattacharjee was forced to leave due to an injury, has reportedly exited the house.

SpotboyE reports that though Devoleena was supposed to re-enter after recuperating from her back injury, she has not been cleared to return to Bigg Boss 13 by her doctors. Meanwhile, Vikas has left the Bigg Boss house and will join his close friends including Ekta Kapoor in Thailand to celebrate the New Year.

Devoleena, who was considered one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 13, suffered a debilitating backache due to multiple tasks inside the house and even had to be hospitalised for a few days when the pain aggravated. Vikas entered the show as her proxy.

In an interview with The Times Of India after leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, Devoleena had said that her exit was not final and that she would return as soon as she was better. “Whatever happened was destiny. But, when I was exiting Salman (Khan) sir told me that I should come back soon because this season is the most exciting one so far. I will be back,” she had said.

Vikas was first seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. He soon gained a reputation as the “mastermind” of the season.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after Bigg Boss 11, Vikas opened up about the same. He said, “My grandmother used to narrate Bhagavad Gita to me when I was a child. That helped me a lot during Bigg Boss. Ultimately, it was about a game. There is difference in being ‘chaalaak’ and being ‘akalmand’.”

“We have a car that broke down a couple of days ago. My mother had gone for shopping in an auto. The auto driver recognised her and said, ‘Aap mastermind ki maa hain na (You are mastermind’s mother)’. Then he helped her shop. Such stories make me happy,” he added.

