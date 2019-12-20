Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return and Vikas Gupta may exit the show this weekend, says report

tv

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently on a break from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss, will reportedly return to the show over the weekend. Devoleena had left the house after her backache aggravated following multiple tasks during the course of the game.

A Spotboye report claimed Friday that Vikas Gupta - Devoleena’s replacement - will exit the house and she will make a comeback. The news made Devoleena fans shower love upon the actor and her friend Rashami Desai. A viewer wrote, “Just waiting for #RashamiDesai reaction when @Devoleena_23 enters #BB13 again .As per my imagination she is gonna run and hug her and I am sure its gonna be a awe moment for us as fans and trust me.We miss u Come back soon maam #Devoleena ,#BB13.”.

Devoleena sent Vikas as her replacement but the latter was introduced to the housemates as a wild card entry. She had been struggling with a bad backache inside the house for quite some time and even Bigg Boss had given her the freedom to decide whether or not she will participate in the tasks inside the game. However, she made a sudden exit and had to be hospitalised for a few days when the pain aggravated.

Upon her exit, Devoleena had said, “Whatever happened was destiny. But, when I was exiting Salman (Khan) sir told me that I should come back soon because this season is the most exciting one so far. I will be back.”

Inside the house, Devoleena had the strong support of friend Rashami, who had been taking care of her during the tough time. Last week, Rashami had burst out in tears and was inconsolable for long when Salman Khan declared, as part of his joke, that Arti Singh and Devoleena had been evicted, .

