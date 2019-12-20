Bigg Boss 13 day 74 written update episode 74 December 19: Asim is the new captain of the house as Vikas ditches Rashami and Arhaan

tv

Thursday’s Bigg Boss 13 episode was full of fun, thanks to Shehnaaz Gill’s antics while trying to convince Sidharth Shukla that she loves him. The housemates also geared up for new captaincy task.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task in which there were four cars parked in the garden area. The assigned drivers were Shehnaz, Mahira Sharma, Vikas Gupta, and Shefali Bagga. The contenders for captaincy, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tulli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aarti Singh had to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The two contenders who failed to convince the drivers would be out of the race.

After a few rounds of the task, Rashami tried her best to convince Vikas to take Arhaan in his car but Vikas ditched Arhaan in the middle of the task, leaving a single contender of captaincy -Asim.

Arhaan went upto Vikas and kept telling him that he ditched in the middle of a task and that was no trait of a mastermind. He was visibly upset with being out of the captaincy race. Rashami asked Arhaan to avoid the confrontation and she followed him, asking him to stay silent. After they went, Vikas told Madhurima that he did it all for her and she must make use of the chance to play the game. Madhurima began crying as she hugged him.

At the end of the task, Asim was announced as the captain for the week. When Shehnaaz hugged him, Sidharth was seen making a face. Soon, Shehnaaz told Mahira that Sidharth always had Arti as his first priority therefore she does not want to talk to him. Mahira convinced her that Sidharth cares for her, was hurt and has Shehnaaz as his first priority. Vikas told Sidharth that people were loving them together and he responded, “I am not playing this for people, I am not role-playing here. I am genuinely hurt and this is not the first time I was hurt. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Late in the night, Shehnaaz was seen pressing Sidharth’s back and soon things returned to norma between the two. Early in the morning, Asim walked upto their bed and pressed Sidharth’s legs when he saw Shehnaaz doing the same.

Next morning, Rashami and Arhaan discussed Shefali Bagga. Rashami told Arhaan that Bagga is his best friend. Arhaan asked her not to talk in such a mocking way and Rashami was also upset.

As the house geared up for the breakfast, Mahira and Paras asked Asim to assign two duties for Shefali Bagga. Everyone began fighting over duties.

Rashami reveals the keys of her house was in wrong hands. She revealed that there are some family issues and some family members are manipulating her younger brother. She said she had changed the locks of her house to avoid these people. She feared that someone, apart from those who had been handed over the keys, had access to her house.

