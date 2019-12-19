Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says she can’t live without Sidharth Shukla, he says ‘I am done with her’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has refused to give up on mending her bond with Sidharth Shukla post his return in the house. Shehnaaz has been trying her best to bury the hatchet with Sidharth who has been upset with her ever since she accused him of not supporting her during the captaincy race.

A new promo gives the viewers a glimpse of her numerous efforts in making Sidharth talk to her. The latter has been upset since two days and hasn’t spoken to her despite her tricks and drama. A frustrated Shehnaaz eventually says, “I can’t live without him.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz left their fans floored by their chemistry in the house. A viewer wrote, “SidharthShukla very hurt. Bcoz of sana’s this kind of behavior ! Sid has made friends in BB. But none his real & true friends who can understand his feelings. I can’t see him like this; this is heartbreaking !! Sid deserves happiness not betrayal by Friends.” Another said, “She might be bad at choosing words properly but she is gem from heart. She doesn’t deserve a sad ending. Everybody makes mistakes but how will she realize if both will not talk properly. I love Sid and can’t see either of them hurt. #SidNaaz.” One more viewer shared a prayer for them, “We wish to see them together we are deeply hurt when there is trouble in their Paradise.”

Guys pls dont blow this out of proportion... its between two friends, let it be between them, yeh khatti meethi nok jhok hai n they will be back together soon 😇 #SidNaaz forever 🤩 #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla #BB13 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 18, 2019

Actor and former Bigg Boss participant Kamya Punjabi reassured the viewers who were worried about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s clash that they will soon mend fences with each other. She wrote on Twitter, “Guys pls dont blow this out of proportion... its between two friends, let it be between them, yeh khatti meethi nok jhok hai n they will be back together soon #SidNaaz forever #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla #BB13.”

