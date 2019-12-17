e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz cries after Paras and Sidharth chose Mahira over her

Bigg Boss 13: Watch as Shehnaaz Gill break down as she is overlooked by Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla for Mahira Sharma.

tv Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As contestants on Bigg Boss 13 geared up for the next captaincy task, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen crying, a promo for Tuesday’s episode shows.

The video shows Shehnaaz crying as she tells Madhurima Tulli, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh, “Ek cheez mujhe bahut hurt kar rahi, ab jab maine pucha ki captain kaun banega to kehte hai Mahira. Kyu meri value kahi bhi nahi hai? Ye bhi socho dusri bhi bandi hai (One thing is hurting me a lot, when I asked who will be the captain, they said Mahira. Do I have no value anywhere? They should think about me as well).” When Vishal notices her tears, Shefali hugs her and tells that it is all because of expectations.

Also read: Salman Khan calls Dabangg, Tere Naam small films: ‘Nobody remembers they worked completely on content’

“Kabhi jhootha hi jita diya kare,” Shehnaaz says and then asks Vishal to fight with Paras. Vishal is then seen asking Paras Chhabra to respect Shehnaaz’s feelings, and Asim Riaz adds that she loves him. Paras retorts, “But I love her (Mahira).”

 

We then see Shehnaaz telling Sidharth, “Hum bhi Bigg Boss khelne aye hain. Bewakoof nahi hain, captain to Mahira hi banegi? (We are also here to play the game, we are not idiots).” Shehnaaz also confronts Paras and tells him that he ditches her all the time.

Shehnaaz has often been clear about her feelings for Paras and Sidharth. Earlier on Monday’s episode, Sidharth had told Shehnaaz that everyone uses her and she must not be fooled by sweet gestures and words. He had also reminded her that even Mahira, who stuck around her when Paras and Sidharth were out of the house, deserted her as soon as Paras returned.

