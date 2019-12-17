Bigg Boss 13 day 71 written update episode 71 December 16: Sidharth Shukla reveals Rashami’s game plan to Shehnaaz

tv

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:22 IST

On Monday’s episode, fans saw Sidharth Shukla get back inside the house and the nominations brought new equations into existence.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra and Madhurima Tulli had a discussion early in the morning where Mahira wanted Paras to clarify that he likes her but is still loyal to his girlfriend. “Koi ladka kisi ladki ko pasand kare ye kisko accha nahi lagta?” And Vishal told her, “Us insane ki girlfriend ko , Uski girlfriend ko accha nahi lagta.” Later, Paras and Vishal made fun of Vikas, mocking the way Vikas talks.

Vishal was upset when he saw the dirty washroom, and he complained to Vikas. Vikas asked Aarti to take her duties seriously as people were complaining about the bathroom. Aarti was infuriated to hear it all and taunted Vishal for going behind her back and creating a rift. The two end up in a bitter fight while Vikas and Rashami smile as the spectators. Arti began crying saying she is not a servant and has been carrying out her duties perfectly and even chips in for other people’s chores.

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests amid growing calls for Bollywood to break its silence

After some major revelations,Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship took an ugly turn. Over the weekend, Rashami’s brother Gaurav, Kamya Punjabi, and host Salman Khan questioned Arhaan for talking about Rashami’s personal life on national television and it led to a major argument between the couple. Trust issues and as a lot of complications cropped up as a result of which Rashami and Arhaan decided to take a break from their relationship. They mutually come to the conclusion to wait before taking the next step.

Shehnaaz was then asked to go to confession room and she got Sidharth Shukla inside the house. Later, Arhaan went upto Sidharth and asked him to start things with a new beginning. Paras and Mahira discussed that they did not like Sidharth talking to Asim.

Sidharth, Arti, Shefali Bagga, Vishal, Arhaan, Madhurima and Asim were nominated.

Madhurima and Vishal sat together and talked about the nominations. Vishal said he did not want to befriend Sidharth. Soon, they hugged and Vikas yelled in surprise. Sidharth also sat with Shehnaaz and tried his best to make her understand that she must not trust everyone. He told her that she often becomes puppet of other contestants, especially Rashami. She only shows off love for you but she does not love you, Sidharth aid about Rashami, without naming her.

Madhurima and Mahira began fighting as they worked in the kitchen.

As the lights went out, Vishal and Madhurima were talking in whispers and Bigg Boss announced that whispering is not allowed. Sidharth yelled at the former couple asking them to take their discussion outside so everyone else could sleep.

Follow @htshowbiz for more