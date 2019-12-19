Bigg Boss 13 day 73 written update episode 73 December 18: Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill fight over Paras Chhabra

tv

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:27 IST

Wednesday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 was chaotic and full of fights. While Shefali Bagga decided she simply wanted to irritate everyone with her weird antics, Shehnaaz Gill fought with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Arhaan Khan, too, had a fight with captain Vikas Gupta.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

After a round of the captaincy task, Bigg Boss asked the two teams to choose one person to be sent out of the game. Arti Singh announced she was ready to leave but Shehnaaz claimed she would quit the game . In Rashami’s team, Madhurima initiated the discussion saying she would quit but when Bagga objected, everyone began fighting. Madhurima got maximum votes but Vikas announced he would quit the game.After the captaincy task ended, Arti, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, Asim., Vikas, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima were the winners.

Soon, Sidharth told Paras during a discussion that Shehnaaz’s behavior has put him off and he does not want to talk to her anymore. He said that he knew Shehnaaz would always love Paras but Sidharth cannot bear the burden of one-sided relationship. Paras then asked Sidharth to wait and watch for sometime before deciding anything on Shehnaaz.

As the lights went out for the day, Shehnaaz was seen trying her best to woo Sidharth. However, he refused to listen to her. In the garden area, Mahira and Paras discussed their first impressions of each other. The conversation ended with Paras kissing Mahira a few times and she labeled him ‘lichad’(creep).

Early in the morning, Shefaali Bagga irritated everyone as she began waking everyone up, trying to take revenge from the entire house as they turned against her leading to her nomination. She made sure that she did not let any person sleep. She pulled Rashami’s bedsheets, banged empty vessels. Despite several warnings, Shefali did not stop and Vikas Gupta decides to lift her and lock her in the bathroom.

Shehnaaz and Vikas went upto Bagga in the bathroom and asked her what it was that she wanted to prove. Shefali Jariwala also joined the discussion. Bagga cried as she said she just wanted to irritate everyone because she had been irritated and she was being made fun. Vikas then stepped inside the washroom and talked to her, and Sidharth came and also entered the washroom.

In morning, Sidharth told Bagga that with her behavior, she was insulting people who are with her, outside the house. Bagga responded that she knew and Sidharth snapped that then it was all fine.

Shehnaaz and Mahira began fighting. It began with the task of cleaning utensils but eventually they dragged Paras in it and Mahira told Shehnaaz, “Respect the friendship we have, you know everything still you want to repeat these things. When have I stopped you from talking to him (Paras)?”

Soon Mahira and Paras began fighting when Mahira asked him to go with Shehnaaz and Paras was infuriated. Paras yelled asking both to avoid talking to him. Paras then asked both Mahira and Shehnaaz to sit and sort out whatever issues they had with each other. Both Paras and Mahira made Shehnaaz understand that she was fanning up a non-issue.

Paras and Mahira asked Shehnaaz to make sure that Sidharth Shukla is not angry with her. While she yelled at them, soon she went upto him and tried her best to amend their friendship. Sidharth told her that she should avoid making such attempts.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task. Four cars were parked in the garden area and Shehnaz, Vikas, Mahira and Shefali Bagga were the drivers. The contenders of captaincy had to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The two contenders who would fail to do so would be out of the race. The task took an interesting turn when mastermind Vikas Gupta grabbed the opportunity and ditched Arhaan after agreeing to give him a ride.

Arhaan also got into a fight with Vikas and Arhaan blamed of initiating fights between contestants.

