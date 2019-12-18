e-paper
Shraddha Kapoor was upset as Street Dancer 3D wasn't originally offered to her, says Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor was upset as Street Dancer 3D wasn’t originally offered to her, says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has revealed that Shraddha Kapoor wasn’t the first choice for Street Dancer 3D and that she was really upset about it.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:52 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Nora Fatehi (L), Varun Dhawan (C) and Shraddha Kapoor (R) pose for photographs during the trailer launch of the upcoming Hindi dance film Street Dancer 3D in Mumbai on December 18, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday said co-star Shraddha Kapoor was destined to come on board Street Dancer 3D and she was even upset when she wasn’t originally the offered the film. Earlier, actor Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the dance film, directed by Remo D’Souza, but left the project. Varun said before Katrina’s exit, Shraddha told him she wanted to be a part of Street Dancer 3D.

“Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn’t offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why sir didn’t think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it’s destiny,” the actor told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

The trio earlier collaborated on 2015’s ABCD 2. Remo said Katrina left the project due to scheduling issues with Bharat. “We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think ‘now what to do’.

“It wasn’t that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for Bharat which is why she couldn’t shoot with us. We were a bit tense then,” the director said.

Produced by T-Series and Lizelle D’Souza, the film also stars Nora Fatehi. Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24.

