e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Ahead of Street Dancer 3D trailer launch, Varun Dhawan kisses little fan. Watch video

Ahead of Street Dancer 3D trailer launch, Varun Dhawan kisses little fan. Watch video

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor interacted with a little fan during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D in Mumbai on Tuesday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D on Tuesday.
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D on Tuesday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The trailer of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D will be out any minute now but the promotions of the film have already begun. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor kickstarted the promotions on a dance reality show on Tuesday, a day before the trailer launch.

In a video that is doing the rounds online, Varun is seen playing with a little fan who turned up on the sets to meet him. In another video, Shraddha joins them and proceeds to gush over the little girl, who also gets a kiss from Varun.

 Also Watch | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor slay at Street Dancer 3D promotions

 

 

Street Dancer 3D has Varun and Shraddha reuniting on the big screen after five years. The two last worked together in ABCD 2, which released in 2015. However, they also came together for a special song High-Rated Gabru in last year’s Nawabzaade.

Remo, who directed Varun and Shraddha in ABCD 2 earlier, told PTI in an interview that the three of them share a “smooth” chemistry. “We have done one film earlier we had a great rapport. I know their strengths and we know what we want from each other for a film. The chemistry is smooth. After ABCD 2, for Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Shraddha have surprised me. They are amazing. They both are at the top of their game,” he said.

Also see | Street Dancer 3D party inside pics: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi join Remo D’ Souza

Shraddha earlier told PTI that the dance sequences of Street Dancer 3D are “one step ahead” of ABCD 2. She said, “We have put our heart and soul into making Street Dancer with countless hours of training and practice. I loved working on ABCD 2 and Street Dancer takes it one step ahead.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news