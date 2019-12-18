Ahead of Street Dancer 3D trailer launch, Varun Dhawan kisses little fan. Watch video

bollywood

The trailer of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D will be out any minute now but the promotions of the film have already begun. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor kickstarted the promotions on a dance reality show on Tuesday, a day before the trailer launch.

In a video that is doing the rounds online, Varun is seen playing with a little fan who turned up on the sets to meet him. In another video, Shraddha joins them and proceeds to gush over the little girl, who also gets a kiss from Varun.

Street Dancer 3D has Varun and Shraddha reuniting on the big screen after five years. The two last worked together in ABCD 2, which released in 2015. However, they also came together for a special song High-Rated Gabru in last year’s Nawabzaade.

Remo, who directed Varun and Shraddha in ABCD 2 earlier, told PTI in an interview that the three of them share a “smooth” chemistry. “We have done one film earlier we had a great rapport. I know their strengths and we know what we want from each other for a film. The chemistry is smooth. After ABCD 2, for Street Dancer 3D, Varun and Shraddha have surprised me. They are amazing. They both are at the top of their game,” he said.

Shraddha earlier told PTI that the dance sequences of Street Dancer 3D are “one step ahead” of ABCD 2. She said, “We have put our heart and soul into making Street Dancer with countless hours of training and practice. I loved working on ABCD 2 and Street Dancer takes it one step ahead.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

