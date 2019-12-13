e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster, see it here

Shraddha Kapoor shared a new poster of Street Dancer 3D, the Remo D’Souza dance drama which also stars Varun Dhawan.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:08 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor in a new poster of Street Dancer 3D.
Shraddha Kapoor in a new poster of Street Dancer 3D.
         

After Varun Dhawan shared a poster of his upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor on Friday dropped another poster starring herself.

In the poster shared on Instagram, Shraddha looked lean and battle-ready, donning black shorts, mesh-stockings, and a neon green crop-top. The actor, who flaunted her dance skills in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD2, is all set to rock the audiences with some more moves in choreographer-director’s next.

 

“Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec,” she captioned the post. Earlier on Thursday, Varun Dhawan too took to Twitter to share a poster of the film and announce the trailer release date of the film.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film Street Dancer 3 has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D’Souza’s previous dance-dramas ABCD and ABCD 2.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counter-attack on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counter-attack on PM Modi
Protest rallies in Bengal against citizenship act, says Mamata Banerjee
Protest rallies in Bengal against citizenship act, says Mamata Banerjee
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore, to rival X6, GLE series
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news