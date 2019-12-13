Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster, see it here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:08 IST

After Varun Dhawan shared a poster of his upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor on Friday dropped another poster starring herself.

In the poster shared on Instagram, Shraddha looked lean and battle-ready, donning black shorts, mesh-stockings, and a neon green crop-top. The actor, who flaunted her dance skills in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD2, is all set to rock the audiences with some more moves in choreographer-director’s next.

“Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec,” she captioned the post. Earlier on Thursday, Varun Dhawan too took to Twitter to share a poster of the film and announce the trailer release date of the film.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film Street Dancer 3 has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D’Souza’s previous dance-dramas ABCD and ABCD 2.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more