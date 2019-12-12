e-paper
Home / Bollywood

Street Dancer 3D poster: Varun Dhawan shows off toned abs, announces trailer release date

Varun Dhawan has shared another poster of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The film’s trailer will be out next week.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Varun Dhawan is all set to enthral fans with his slick dance moves once again. The actor has shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D and also revealed the trailer release date for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Varun shared the poster that showed him in an intense look, with his toned abs in full display. He is wearing a black leather jacket with a long hood that covers his eyes. A tattoo of music play and pause buttons is also seen in the upper left corner of his chest. “BOOM #StreetDancer3D. Only 7 more sleeps for the trailer. Trailer out 18 dec,” he wrote in his tweet.

 

Actor Vatsal Seth was mighty impressed with the poster. “One of the best posters...Killer Bro,” he wrote in a tweet. Varun’s fans also praised the actor’s look. “Can’t wait for trailer #StreetDancer3D,” wrote one. “Boom! So excited even more now. The first look is so stupendous,” wrote another.

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The team wrapped up the film’s shoot recently, in November.

 

Remo says Varun has impressed him with his dance skills and fans have every reason to be excited about the film. “The story of Street Dancer is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha, and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer,” Remo said, speaking to IANS.

Also see: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’

“Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level,” he added.

Street Dancer is scheduled to release on January 24. The film marks Remo’s reunion with Varun and Shraddha after the 2015 hit, ABCD 2.

