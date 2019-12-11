On Dilip Kumar’s birthday, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter send wishes: ‘On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:10 IST

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar turns 97 on Wednesday. His fans and industry colleagues stormed social media with wishes for his good health and messages for his birthday.

Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page also shared a new post about the actor. “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes,” the tweet read.

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a sweet birthday wish for the actor. “Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai,” he wrote with a picture of Dilip Kumar from one of his many films. Actor Ishaan Khatter also shared a birthday message for him with a photo.

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

Actor Divya Dutta shared a tweet, sending him a ‘lot of love’. “His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar,” she wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also tweeted on her behalf. “Kangana says there has been more glamorous or better dancers female actors in the past but she believes in terms of universally accepted Method acting she has established herself in the top position and many agree with her when I ask her about the male actors she says no one has yet surpassed Yusuf Saab ( Dilip Kumar) his sophisticated subtle approach to his characters a beautiful blend of commercial and method. In those days people only knew loud stage acting he introduced method that too blended with his star appeal, we bow down to the legacy that is yet to be challenged. Happy birthday Dilip sir,” she wrote.

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019

Recently, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter page shared a picture of him, his wife and actor Saira Banu and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after the latter returned home after spending almost a month at a Mumbai hospital due to ill health. The couple welcomed her back home and wished for her good health. “Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata,” the tweet read.

