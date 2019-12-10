Deepika Padukone misses Ranveer Singh on red carpet, asks paparazzi ‘Mere pati aake gaye?’ Watch

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:52 IST

Deepika Padukone has got too used to having husband Ranveer Singh by her side at award events. So when the couple chose to walk the red carpet separately at Sunday’s Star Screen Awards, she was still thinking of his whereabouts.

A video from the event shows Deepika asking paparazzi at the event about Ranveer. In the video, as she arrives for a photo-op with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, she asks the photographers, “Mere pati aake gaye (Has my husband been here already)?” The photographers all laugh and respond in unison that he has indeed been here.

Also Watch | Bollywood celebs add glam; Ranveer, Alia win big at Star Screen Awards

Ranveer was seen on the red carpet earlier with his Gully Boy co-star Siddharth Chaturvedi and with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer also gave his Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor a kiss at the red carpet.

Ranveer won the Best Actor Male award for his performance in Gully Boy and also took home the Entertainer of the Year award. Deepika was not nominated in any category as her last film to release was 2018’s Padmaavat.

On Sunday, Deepika also shared a picture of her new hairdo. She captioned the picture, “Tadaaaaa!!!” and was soon flooded with compliments. The actor has chopped her hair to shoulder length and her fans loved her new look. Even Ranveer dropped a comment on the picture. “Maar doh mujhe (kill me),” he wrote.

Also read: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’

Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana were among other celebrities who commented on her photograph. “Omg! Beauty,” wrote Alia. Ayushmann responded with a heart emoji.

Deepika also shared throwback pictures from her childhood on Sunday. She shared a picture with her friend Divya Narayan on Instagram captioning “This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall... & ate curd rice!!!” As the picture went viral, the fans showering it with love-struck emojis and the cut comments.

Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s ‘83.

Follow @htshowbiz for more