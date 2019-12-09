Ranveer Singh greets Shahid Kapoor with a kiss, ends rumours of discord once and for all. Watch video

bollywood

Much has been written about the supposed cold war between Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. When they came under the same roof for the Star Screen Awards 2019 on Sunday night, Ranveer put an end to the rumours once and for all by planting a kiss on Shahid’s cheek.

It was rumoured that Ranveer and Shahid did not get along on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, in which they played Alauddin Khilji and Maharawal Ratan Singh, respectively.

In an interview, Shahid admitted to feeling “like an outsider” on the sets, while Ranveer responded in another interview that he tried his best to make him feel at home.

Ranveer’s comment on Koffee With Karan several years ago that he could do Shahid’s role in Kaminey better also seemed to be a bone of contention. Shahid told IANS that he would have approached the role of Alauddin Khilji “differently”. He said, “You know, once on Koffee with Karan, Ranveer said he would have done my role in Kaminey better than me... I would have done Khilji differently.”

Ranveer and Shahid have rubbished speculation of a feud on several occasions and maintained that there were no cold vibes on the Padmaavat sets. They have also insisted that they had a great time working together.

Meanwhile, both actors will be seen playing cricketers in their upcoming films. Ranveer will be seen as former captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports-drama 83, which tells the incredible story of the Indian team winning the Cricket World Cup in 1983, against all odds. Shahid is currently shooting for the remake of Telugu hit Jersey, in which he plays a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s.

