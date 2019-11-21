e-paper
Jersey remake: Shahid Kapoor knocks it out of the park, Ishaan Khatter cheers brother. Watch

Shahid Kapoor is busy preparing for the role of a cricketer in his next, Jersey. The actor scored a boundary that got him a shout-out from brother Ishaan.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey prep gets a shout-out from brother Ishaan Khatter.
After setting the box office on fire with Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is set to feature in yet another remake of a Telugu blockbuster. The actor, who will step into Nani’s shoes in the Hindi adaptation of Jersey, has already begun prepping for the sports-drama.

Shahid took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen in cricket whites, scoring a boundary. In the Jersey remake, he will be seen as a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s. The film revolves around how he makes a mark, despite age not being on his side.

 

Ishaan Khatter was awestruck by Shahid’s powerful knock. “Shoooooooooooootttttttttt,” the Dhadak actor commented on his brother’s post.

The video has garnered more than 6 lakh views in just over an hour, with several compliments pouring in from netizens. “Blockbuster incoming,” Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote.

Earlier, Shahid told IANS that he immediately gave his nod to the Jersey remake. “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” he said.

The remake of Jersey is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the Telugu original. Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the leading lady.

Gowtam told IANS, “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.”

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the Jersey remake is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

