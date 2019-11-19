e-paper
Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey remake, says she was bowled over by the original

Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur has been chosen as the female lead for Jersey remake, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:33 IST
Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead in Jersey.
Actor Mrunal Thakur, who wooed the audience with her performances in movies like Super 30 and Batla House, will now be seen as female lead in Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. Excited about sharing screen space with Shahid, Mrunal said: “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey.

“It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!”

Looking at the original version, Mrunal’s character will be the anchor to Shahid’s, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30’s, when it’s time for most people to retire from competitive sports.

On casting Mrunal, Gowtam said: “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur join Salman Khan in celebrating Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan-Salma’s wedding anniversaries

Shahid has already started polishing his cricketing skills and had shared a picture from the prep on Instagram. Talking about the film, Shahid had earlier said, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.”

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

(With HT inputs)

