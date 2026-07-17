Did Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli know Rohit Sharma's career was nearing its end? Subtle clues from IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

A visibly distraught Virat Kohli was spotted sitting between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during India's batting innings in the second ODI against England at Cardiff on Thursday. When one saw the official broadcast, nothing seemed out of sync. Everything looked normal. Kohli had gotten out, losing his wicket to Jofra Archer on 65, and an irritated expression was par for the course. However, several hours have passed since the viral videos and pictures of Kohli sitting with Rohit and Bumrah, and the clips have taken on a new meaning in light of what has transpired. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted sitting with each other during the Cardiff ODI. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Shortly after India were bundled out for 233 in the second ODI, a damning report surfaced, revealing Rohit's future in international cricket. An Indian Express report claimed that the 39-year-old is all set to play his last game for the national team on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The same report revealed that the selection committee informed Rohit that he's no longer in their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the Ajit Agarkar-led panel wants to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a fair run as an opener. In the two ODIs Rohit has played so far against England, his bat hasn't done the talking, as he returned with scores of 11 and 26.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma tried speaking to top BCCI officials after Agarkar's ultimatum, but their response left him unhappy: Report

Now with Rohit's future out in the open, the image of Kohli sitting with his long-time batting partner gains a new dimension. The duo batted together for a brief while in the Cardiff ODI, where Rohit looked all at sea, struggling for timing. Kohli was also seen giving several pep talks from the non-striker's end.