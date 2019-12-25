e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star says he would bully another actor on sets

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star says he would bully another actor on sets

Sidharth Shukla’s co-star from Dil Se Dil Tak, Vaishnavi MacDonald has said that she saw him misbehaving with another actor on the show’s sets.

tv Updated: Dec 25, 2019 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vaishnavi MacDonald worked with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in Dil Se Dil Tak.
Vaishnavi MacDonald worked with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in Dil Se Dil Tak.
         

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s approval ratings have taken nosedive inside and outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After a nasty fight with Rashami Desai, more and more fans of the show turned against him and now even his co-stars are speaking up about his bullying.

Vaishnavi MacDonald, who worked with Sidharth and Rashami on their daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak, has revealed in a new interview how he would misbehave with his male co-stars as well. “He had a problem with his male co-star. He even misbehaved with him. I think it was Sidharth’s fault because that boy was doing his job but Sidharth kept saying nasty things to him, in front of everyone. About his work, his lifestyle, his acting, he was passing comments about everything. And that boy wasn’t a relative newcomer. He had worked on other projects as well. So that was very unprofessional. That boy gave up and said he would not work with Sidharth again,” she said.

 

In a recent episode, Sidharth had called Rashami ‘aisi ladki’ during a fight. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman even scolded Sidharth for using such words. She was agitated and retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi (What kind of a girl am I)?’ Salman also agreed that the usage was not as innocent and simple as Sidharth had insisted it was.

Fans on Twitter are furious at Sidharth’s behaviour in the house. They called out Salman Khan and Colors’ favouritism towards Sidharth and even called him out for disrespecting Rashami.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals her problem with Sidharth Shukla, Twitter is split in the middle

Earlier, another co-star of Sidharth had levelled accusations of harassment against him. Sheetal Khandal, who worked with Shukla on hit daily soap Balika Vadhu, has said that he would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately on the show’s sets.

“I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddharth Dey has said for Arti,” she had said in an interview to TOI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yediyurappa says compensation after inquiry
2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yediyurappa says compensation after inquiry
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News