Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star says he would bully another actor on sets

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 14:48 IST

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s approval ratings have taken nosedive inside and outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After a nasty fight with Rashami Desai, more and more fans of the show turned against him and now even his co-stars are speaking up about his bullying.

Vaishnavi MacDonald, who worked with Sidharth and Rashami on their daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak, has revealed in a new interview how he would misbehave with his male co-stars as well. “He had a problem with his male co-star. He even misbehaved with him. I think it was Sidharth’s fault because that boy was doing his job but Sidharth kept saying nasty things to him, in front of everyone. About his work, his lifestyle, his acting, he was passing comments about everything. And that boy wasn’t a relative newcomer. He had worked on other projects as well. So that was very unprofessional. That boy gave up and said he would not work with Sidharth again,” she said.

In a recent episode, Sidharth had called Rashami ‘aisi ladki’ during a fight. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman even scolded Sidharth for using such words. She was agitated and retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi (What kind of a girl am I)?’ Salman also agreed that the usage was not as innocent and simple as Sidharth had insisted it was.

Fans on Twitter are furious at Sidharth’s behaviour in the house. They called out Salman Khan and Colors’ favouritism towards Sidharth and even called him out for disrespecting Rashami.

Earlier, another co-star of Sidharth had levelled accusations of harassment against him. Sheetal Khandal, who worked with Shukla on hit daily soap Balika Vadhu, has said that he would make sexual comments and touch her inappropriately on the show’s sets.

“I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddharth Dey has said for Arti,” she had said in an interview to TOI.

