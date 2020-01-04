Sushmita Sen wishes boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday, calls him her ‘rohmance with life’. See pics

bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has wished boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday with the perfect message. Sharing gorgeous pictures of Rohman, Sushmita called him her “rohmance with life” and showered the Instagram post with kisses and love.

She wrote, “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!!You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & alwaysTo your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

Last week, Rohman had posted a romantic image of himself with Sushmita. “At different stages in my life, i have had people ask me a question that i have never really been able to answer... What makes you feel complete?? . Finally i have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER #love #truth #mine,” he wrote along with the Instagram post. The post got immediate response from Sushmita whose loving comment read as, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh.”

Sushmita and Rohman met, thanks to social media. Contrary to reports, they did not meet during a fashion event but he first sent her a message on Instagram. She accidentally opened the message and felt it came from a “compassionate and warm person”, Sushmita had said in an interview with Rajeev Masand. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram, and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. Touchscreen phone ki jai ho. The first thing I did was read that message and it was from a very compassionate and warm person. You have to understand the serendipity of it… It’s a person who has written to me possibly a few days or weeks ago. He obviously has no expectations of that opening or anything. He just wanted to say something and he said it, very respectfully. I was like, ‘Who is this person? He is very sweet.’ Then I open his account and I see his picture and think that the face matches this voice,” she had said.

