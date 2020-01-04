Varun Dhawan pays tribute to late Youtube star Danish Zehen, claims he inspired Street Dancer 3D look

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:39 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared pictures from his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D and revealed late YouTube star Danish Zehen inspired his look in the Remo D’Souza directorial. Sharing collages of himself and Danish, Varun wrote that Remo wanted the actor to look like Danish.

“The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish,” Varun wrote.

Celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, a close friend of Danish, also commented on Varun’s post saying he was touched by the actor’s tribute to Danish. “Wooooowwwww .... danish was a close friend of mine and he always used to tell me that he wants to collab in Bollywood with u and jacksy ... danish is a icon ... the 1st social media star India had .... a boy who would work soooo hard and he was not like as who had tons of help around. His hard work made him India’s 1st social media icon ... he always used to say #legendsneverdie and he was true. This means a lot to@his friends and fans and specially his family. This is a beautiful tribute for his hard work and passion. Danish we miss u man and this made all #fambruh happy. More power to u Varun for doing this. It’s to his hard work and passion. I hve never seen work harder then him. Trust me,” Shaan wrote.

Rapper Baadshah also commented, “Respect.” Actor Sushant Pujari wrote, “@varundvn you are an amazing soul bro #respect #ripdanish.”

As per a Times of India report, Danish was a contestant on Vikas Gupta’s reality TV show Ace of Space. He died on December 20, 2018 in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai at the age of 21.

Street Dancer 3D is slated to hit theatres on January 24 and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

