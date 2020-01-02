e-paper
Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys 'first lunch of 2020' with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, challenges him to ski race

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys ‘first lunch of 2020’ with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, challenges him to ski race

Jacqueline Fernandez is ringing in the New Year in Switzerland. She met Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who are also vacationing there.

HT Correspondent
Jacqueline Fernandez is chilling with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Switzerland.
From Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, several celebrities flocked to Switzerland to enjoy a snowy New Year. Jacqueline Fernandez was no different. The Drive actor shared glimpses of her fun-filled getaway on her Instagram account.

Jacqueline bumped into her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who are also holidaying in the Swiss Alps. She shared a picture of them enjoying a meal together and wrote, “First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!”

 

View this post on Instagram

First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with Varun Dhawan on her Instagram stories as well.
Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with Varun Dhawan on her Instagram stories as well.

Varun and Jacqueline also raced against each other on skis. She shared videos of their ski race and wrote, “I lost then I won then I fell.”

 

View this post on Instagram

I lost then I won then I fell 😢😃😩

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Earlier, Jacqueline wished her fans a happy 2020 by sharing pictures of her skiing misadventures. “Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to falling down and getting back up. #2020,” she captioned the post.

 

Jacqueline was last seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, which released on Netflix. Despite getting panned by critics, the heist drama was one of the most watched films on the streaming giant.

Next, Jacqueline will be seen in another Netflix original film, Mrs Serial Killer. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will see the actor play a doting wife who will go as far as killing someone to prove the innocence of her husband, who has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders.

Also see: Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous New Year party with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha

In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan India, Jacqueline revealed that she is focussing all her energies on the project, as it requires intense preparation. “I’m in every single scene, and that’s also kind of new for me [laughs]. The films that I had done earlier, I shared my screen space with other people, and my work would be like 40 percent of the film. But in this one, every single scene is so intense, and it needs to be rehearsed and well thought-out,” she said.

