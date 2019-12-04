Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she ditched exam to audition for Australia’s Next Top Model

bollywood

Before she entered the film industry, Jacqueline Fernandez was a popular model. Did you know that at the age of 17, she ditched her mathematics exam to audition for Australia’s Next Top Model?

On Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, Jacqueline revealed that the incident took place when she was pursuing a degree in mass communication from the University of Sydney. She was a regular viewer of the reality show and was stoked when she found out that they were coming to Sydney for selections.

“Australia’s Next Top Model was huge. We used to wait for it to play and we used to sit in the common room and watch it. Then, selections were on. They had come to Sydney and I had a math exam that same day. I was like, I’m going,” she said.

“I got to Australia’s Next Top Model; I literally ditched an exam. I was one of the scholarship students and I was a foreign student as well, so they took these things very seriously. I was like, I am risking way too much. I was 17 and freaking out,” she added.

When Jacqueline walked into the audition room and introduced herself, she got a rude shock. “Finally, it was my turn to go into the audition and I walk in. They seemed excited and asked where I am from, and I said, ‘I am half-Sri Lankan and half-Malaysian, and I am studying here in Australia.’ They asked how long I had been in Australia. I said, ‘A couple of months.’ They asked if I was Australian and I said no. They told me that I was not eligible to be a part of Australia’s Next Top Model. I remember my heart sinking. I risked everything and I was so careless that I didn’t even read what made me eligible,” she said, adding that her teacher allowed her to take the exam again, because she was a good student.

Jacqueline eventually made her big screen debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin in 2009. The actor, who has been a part of several blockbusters including Housefull 2, Kick, Dishoom and Judwaa 2, made her digital debut with Drive, a Netflix film. She will soon be seen in another Netflix film, Shirish Kunder’s Mrs Serial Killer.

