e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

John Abraham confirms Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh for Independence Day 2020

After Batla House and Satyamev Jayate, John Abraham will star in yet another Independence Day special film, titled Attack.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:16 IST

Indo Asian News Service
John Abraham plays a soldier once again in Attack.
John Abraham plays a soldier once again in Attack.
         

John Abraham has ensured that he will keep his date with Independence Day next year, as well. His upcoming thriller Attack has been confirmed for August 14, 2020. This will be the third year in a row that John will release a film on Independence Day. In 2018, his Satyameva Jayate opened on August 15, and this year he released Batla House.

Attack is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

 

“Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” said John.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

Riding high on the patriotism formula that has clicked for him lately, John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film. It narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by him. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’: Sena’s young gun in Maharashtra assembly
‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’: Sena’s young gun in Maharashtra assembly
‘Government wanted to keep us away’: Fadnavis questions trust vote
‘Government wanted to keep us away’: Fadnavis questions trust vote
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News