Jacqueline Fernandez announces new film with John Abraham and Rakul Preet, says ‘It’s a fantastic film and script’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will be working in an upcoming film with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Her next film is Kick 2.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:09 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Jacqueline Fernandez spoke at an event in Mumbai on Monday.
Jacqueline Fernandez spoke at an event in Mumbai on Monday.(Instagram)
         

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez announced her upcoming project alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, at a store launch in Mumbai on Monday.

Sharing further details about the project, the actor, who will be seen sharing screen space with John, expressed her excitement over the upcoming untitled flick. “It’s a fantastic film and script. I am coming together again with John and we have Rakul also in this film,” Jacqueline said while speaking about the movie’s star cast.

The 34-year-old actor, talking about Rakul Preet’s role in the flick said,” The one Rakul is doing is brilliant.”

Sharing her experience, Jacqueline said, “During the story, I was wondering that Rakul’s role is really nice and I’m sure that she will do full justice to it. I am very happy that she is a part of the project,” she concluded. The Race 2 actor confirmed that she will start shooting in January next year.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

The actor was recently seen in Netflix action film, Drive. Jacqueline will be next seen in Kick 2. She is also has another Netflix thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.

At the event, apart from the actor, an array of stars were also present. Names included Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and Neelam Kothari.

