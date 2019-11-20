Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez cheer for Gauri Khan at a store launch. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:49 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora attended the store launch of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock in Mumbai, designed by entrepreneur and interior designer Gauri Khan. Gauri is the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan and has designed several celebrity homes including that of Karan Johar, Jacqueline, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Gauri looked beautiful in a black dress and posed for the photographs with the designers. She was joined in by sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, both of whom chose to attend the event in formals. Malaika looking stunning in a blue pantsuit paired with a matching blouse. Amrita chose a black and white look paired with a silver blazer.

Falguni and Shane Peacock with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at a store launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Johar at store launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jacqueline was also part of the Bollywood brigade at the launch. She showed her support for the designers in a lavender sari gown with fur detailing. The actor had recently flown to Delhi to attend the HT Palate Fest where she made a stunning appearance in a purple pantsuit.

Watch: HT Palate Fest 2019: Jacqueline Fernandez talks films, food, fitness

Ananya, who is currently looking forward to the release of her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, also attended the event. She arrived in a glittery short dress in rainbow colours. Her friend Shanaya Kapoor, too joined her in a short dress, along with her mother Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted at the launch. He wore a shimmery multi-colour jacket for the event.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin: ‘I don’t want to throw my baby into the media, I am not going to hide it in a cupboard either’

Gauri had recently shown a glimpse of the interiors of the store on her Instagram stories. She was joined by Shweta Bachchan, Seema Khan, Maheep and others who came to have a look at her design skills. Gauri had shared a few pictures of the studio on Instagram and wrote “Thanks for dropping in friends & family. @falgunishanepeacockindia ....strong visualization skills and sharp business sense. A design journey high on creativity & artistic skills.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more