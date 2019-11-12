Jacqueline Fernandez impresses Katy Perry, singer says she wants to watch Kick now. See pics

bollywood

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry’s upcoming performance in India. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Katy.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: “With the diva herself! @katyperry Are you guys ready for Nov 16th?#oneplusmusicfestival.” Katy landed in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. The singer is in India to perform in Mumbai on November 16; she will also be joined by another international sensation, Dua Lipa.

The actor posted a video as Instagram story where Katy says that she is impressed with Jacqueline and will go home and watch Kick. Jacqueline is all nervous and excited in her ‘fan moment’.

Katy Perry with Jacqueline Fernandez.

On her arrival in the city, she attended media meet on Tuesday. Also present at the event was Jacqueline.

Earlier, the singer nailed the airport look by donning a comfy grey jumpsuit and was all smiles as she walked out of the airport. The Firework singer accessorised her look with a pair of classy black sunglasses and striped flip flops.

This is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India. In August she took to social media to express her excitement over “returning to India” and giving her “first-ever performance in Mumbai”.

“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” she had tweeted.

Jacqueline, meanwhile, saw the release of her first Netflix film, Drive, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjit Virk and Sapna Pabbi. A Dharma production, the film was written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who also directed Dostana (2008) earlier.

(With ANI inputs)

