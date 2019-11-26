Housefull 5: Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez to join Akshay Kumar?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:37 IST

Akshay Kumar teased his fans with the possibility of Housefull 5 as he shared a group picture from the success bash of Housefull 4 on Sunday night. A sequel is indeed in the works, and promises to be bigger than its previous installments, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly wants to bring the cast of the previous Housefull films together for this epic comedy.

Akshay had shared a picture of the Housefull team, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Abhishek Bachchan from the earlier installments of the franchise, celebrating together and wrote, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Gearing up for 5? I don’t know.” What added fuel to the fire was Sajid holding up five fingers in the click, seemingly confirming the speculation.

The producer is keen on roping in Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone (Housefull), John Abraham (Housefull 2), Jacqueline (Housefull 2 and 3), Abhishek (Housefull 3), Bobby Deol (Housefull 4), Kriti Sanon (Housefull 4), Pooja Hegde (Housefull 4) and Kriti Kharbanda (Housefull 4) for Housefull 5. This time, the comedy of errors will feature five couples “to amp up the fun by five times”, according to a source close to the development.

In fact, Sajid already has an idea in place for Housefull 5, and scripting will begin soon. Since getting the dates of all actors is a mammoth task, it is not yet known when the film will go on floors or hit the theatres.

Housefull 4, which earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office in India, is the highest-grossing film of the popular franchise. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, it managed to set the cash registers ringing. The reincarnation comedy starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more