New Year 2020: Sushmita Sen shares a fun-filled pic with Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah, says ‘own it and live it’

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:34 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen wished her fans for the new year with family pictures. She posted pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee and Alisah on Instagram and all four of them can be seen in a happy mood.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Me familia es Tu familia!! Happy New Year!!!!what a fantastic year it’s going to be, filled with new hope & potential!! Welcome to #2020 Remember to repeat to yourselves...IT’S MY YEAR!! Own it & live it!!! Let’s share our blessings, after all we are one big family choosing to be born from the heart!!! Love & kisses, Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga #partytime.” In the picture, the four are in a room full of mirrors and have their arms raised. All are in black leggings with t-shirts. From the look of it, it seems it is from a gymnasium.

Sushmita is very regular with posts on Instagram, giving an update on her life to her many fans. On the occasion of her birthday, she shared glimpses from the intimate birthday party on their roof top and wrote: “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you Everyone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!! Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!! #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

Sushimita, who last appeared in a Hindi film in 2010, took to Instagram to share the news that she will soon be making a comeback. On December 9, she shared a post alongwith a picture of herself and wrote: “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

The actor, who was last seen in 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, did not reveal the details of the project. Sushmita’s acting credits include Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? among others.

