Rohit Shetty calls awards shows ‘fake’, says he attends only if they pay him or give him an award

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:53 IST

Love him or hate him, you cannot ignore Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker, who has delivered eight back-to-back hits which have entered the Rs 100-crore club, does not believe in awards shows.

On the podcast No Filter Neha, Rohit said that he only attends awards show if they pay him to host or give his film an award. “If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no,” he told host Neha Dhupia, adding, “Because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show.”

Rohit feels that commercial entertainers are not given their due at awards functions, despite the fact that they are “more difficult” to make. “We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films. I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come,’” he said.

The Simmba director thinks awards shows as a money-making opportunity for stars. “When we make a hit song, we tell our actors, ‘Now you will earn a lot of money on television shows with this song.’ Like when Aankh Marey happened, we told Ranveer (Singh) and Sara (Ali Khan) this. Award functions, we all know, have become like a satellite issue because you have to pay the satellite,” he said.

Rohit’s next directorial venture is a cop drama titled Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also make cameo appearances as their iconic characters Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

